NORTON, VA – Bobby Steve Belcher, Jr. 56, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Pennington Gap to Bobby Steve Belcher, Sr. and the late Lois Ann Bowman Belcher. He was an attorney at law beginning his law profession at Wolfe, William and Reynolds in 1987.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Delores (Dee) Belcher of Norton, Va.; a son, Aleksander Belcher of Norton, Va.; three daughters, Stephanie Shorette of Virginia Beach, Va., Abigail Belcher of Norton, Va. and Sarah Mullis and her husband Jacob of Norton, Va.; four grandchildren, Michael Shorette, Katherine Shorette, Aurora Mullis and Atreus Mullis; his father, Bobby Steve Belcher, Sr. and his stepmother, Dorothy of Pennington Gap, Va.; two sisters, Ada Ewing and her husband Jimmy of Pennington Gap, Va. and Lindsay Nunley and her husband Michael of Corbin, Ky; a brother, Joseph Belcher and his wife Amanda of Pennington Gap, Va.; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1-2:30 pm Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. A memorial service will follow at 2:30 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. John Farmer officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ballad Health Cancer Center Patient Fund, 671 Highway 58 E, Norton, VA 24273-3007.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Belcher family.