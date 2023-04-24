APPALACHIA, VA - Bobby Ray Hartley, 85, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023. He was born April 3, 1938 in Roda, VA. He was the owner/operator of Bob’s Market, an institution in the southern section of Big Stone Gap, VA for over 40 years. He was a member of the Lions Club, Wise County School Board, Shriners, lifelong Mason, and was a former Appalachia Town Council Member. He was a member of the Appalachia United Methodist Church. He was very involved in the community and big supporter of local businesses.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Mary Faye Hartley; parents, William and Thelma Hartley; brothers, Gary and Ron Hartley.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you