APPALACHIA, VA - Bobby Ray Hartley, 85, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023. He was born April 3, 1938 in Roda, VA. He was the owner/operator of Bob’s Market, an institution in the southern section of Big Stone Gap, VA for over 40 years. He was a member of the Lions Club, Wise County School Board, Shriners, lifelong Mason, and was a former Appalachia Town Council Member. He was a member of the Appalachia United Methodist Church. He was very involved in the community and big supporter of local businesses.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Mary Faye Hartley; parents, William and Thelma Hartley; brothers, Gary and Ron Hartley.
He is survived by his daughters, Mimi Kulp (Matt), Kristie Hall (Craig), Misty McGuire (Tom); grandchildren, Michael and Pauline Kulp, Keely and McKenna McGuire; sisters, Joanne Craddock, Linda “Susie” Williams; brother, James Hartley (Jane).
The family will receive friends Saturday, April 29, 2023 at the Appalachia United Methodist Church from 1 to 3 pm with services following officiated by James Hartley. Graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Bob’s honor to Appalachia United Methodist Church (PO Box 501, Appalachia, VA, 24216) or your local food bank.
