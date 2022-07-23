BLOUNTVILLE - Bobby Ray Gilliam, 53, of Blountville, TN, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
Bobby was a man who led a wonderful life, a life full of family, friends, and fond memories. Bobby was raised in Church Hill, TN, and formed a love for the great outdoors. He loved horseback riding and spending time in nature. You could bet he and Prince, Rocky, and Teddy were watching another episode of Gun Smoke. He enjoyed talking with all his friends in the Kingsport Times News parking lot. Bobby has always worked in masonry and wasn't afraid of hard work. He was always tinkering on or repairing something for a friend in need. Bobby's favorite sarcastic saying phase was "Why You Hate Me?" He was a beloved husband, father, brother, and friend, a simple man, yes, but simply a good man. He will be missed by all whose lives he touched.
Preceded by his parents, Ray and Lucille Gilliam
Bobby's memory will be forever cherished by his loving wife of 30 years, Carol Gilliam; son, Justin (Elena Gage) Gilliam; step daughter, Brandy Lucas; sisters, Betty (Junior) Sims, Nella (Don) McKinney, and Doris (Gary) Collins; nephew, Robert (Jessica) Hutchins, David (Janet) Frazier; niece, Shawna Collins, Courtney (Howard) Pierce, Patricia Bowler, special friend Stanley Kilgore Jr., Steve Wade, Casey Wade, Mateo Briano.
Visitation will be held at Trinity Memorial Centers from 5:00 - 7:00 on Monday, July 25, 2022, and the funeral service will follow with Steve Wade officiating. Daniel Phillips and his family will provide special music.
Graveside service will be Tuesday, 26, 2022, held at Oak Hill Memorial Park at 3:00. The family has asked everyone who wishes to participate in the funeral procession, to meet at Trinity Memorial Centers at 2:00 on Tuesday.
Pallbearers, Steve Wade, Mateo Briano, Craig Shipley, Tyler McDonald, Dustin Anderson, Jackie Livesay, Robert Hutchins, Harold Shipley, Woody Talbert
Honorary Pallbearers, Stanley Kilgore Jr., Casey Wade,
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Gilliam family.
