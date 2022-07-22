BLOUNTVILLE - Bobby Ray Gilliam, 53, of Blountville, TN, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Bobby was a man who led a wonderful life, a life full of family, friends, and fond memories. Bobby was raised in Church Hill, TN, and formed a love for the great outdoors. He loved horseback riding and spending time in nature. You could bet he and Prince, Rocky, and Teddy were watching another episode of Gun Smoke. He enjoyed talking with all his friends in the Kingsport Times News parking lot. Bobby has always worked in masonry and wasn't afraid of hard work. He was always tinkering on or repairing something for a friend in need. Bobby's favorite sarcastic saying phase was "Why You Hate Me?" He was a beloved husband, father, brother, and friend, a simple man, yes, but simply a good man. He will be missed by all whose lives he touched.

