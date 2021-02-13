Bobby Lee Neeley Feb 13, 2021 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT – Bobby Lee Neeley, 85, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at his residence.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bobby Lee Neeley Residence Funeral Home Pass Away Arrangement Kingsport Hill Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.