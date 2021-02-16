KINGSPORT - Bobby Lee Neeley, 85, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at his residence.
Bobby was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and was a member of Pactolus United Methodist Church. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired from Mason-Dixon after 25 years of service in the maintenance department. Bobby was an avid race fan and loved restoring his old cars. He loved his dog Buster. He never met a stranger and always wanted to help people.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Jean Neeley; parents, Robert Harold and Georgia Pearl Neeley; brothers, Roy Donald Neeley, Otis Elmo Neeley, and Lonnie C. Neeley.
Bobby is survived by his sons, Henry Bowman (Judy Lynn) and Christopher Lee Neeley (Leslie Frazier); special pet companion, Anna; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Scott Glover. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 17 at East Lawn Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
A special thank you to his nurse Melissa Ealey and the staff at Smokey Mountain Hospice.
To leave an online message for the Neeley family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
