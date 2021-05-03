Bobby Lee Howard Jessee passed from this life into the arms of his Savior on May 1, 2021 at his home surrounded by loving family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm on Tuesday May 4, 2021 at Thomas Village Baptist Church, 879 Duff-Patt Hwy, Duffield, VA. The family request that you wear a mask for all services.
His life celebration will begin at 7 pm with Pastor Brian Gunter and Pastor Joe Hill officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday May 5, 2021 at the Shepherd-Bowen Cemetery, 1895 Made Stanleytown Rd, Duffield, VA. Pallbearers will be Nathan Jessee, Adam Swinney, Jared Worley, Joe Qualls, Jimmy Jessee, and Richard Jessee. Honorary pallbearers will be C. H. Jessee, Quinton Rogers, Clint Miller, James Shupe, Anthony Miller and Cecil Jessee. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm.
The family would like to send a heartfelt “thank You” to his caregivers, Lisa, Kim, Phyllis, Samantha, and Betty for their love, compassion and excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Thomas Village Baptist Church, P.O. Box 267, Duffield, VA 24244., or Duffield Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 297, Duffield, VA 24244 or a charity of your choice in his memory.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home will be serving the Jessee family.