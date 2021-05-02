Bobby Lee Howard Jessee passed from this life into the arms of his Savior on May 1, 2021 at his home surrounded by loving family and friends. He is reunited with the love of his life, June, who went before him on September 22, 2020.
He was born in Mabe, Virginia, on October 3, 1929, to Lee Roy and Minnie Frazier Jessee, who preceded him in death. He was born again and accepted Jesus as his Savior at a tent revival in Mabe, Virginia, in August of 1964, and was baptized in Duffield by Brothers Dale Duncan and Pat Bishop shortly thereafter.
He was a dedicated, skilled and successful worker in anything he attempted, from digging coal for 11 years, maintaining a service station, auto mechanic, body/fender repair and painting, operating a grocery store/supermarket, construction work, mobile home mover, and used car sales. His greatest joy was in operating his backhoe and bulldozer. Many folks benefited from his love of family and neighbors as he traveled far and wide to dig graves for grieving families without charge. He also has the gift of “water witching” and demonstrated that many times for friends and family.
Other than his wife and his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers (and sisters-in-law) William (Bernice), Sterling, Cecil (Marie), Joe, and Otis Jessee; sisters, Mae Jessee and Elizabeth Hass Hartsell, brothers-in-law, Rhea Hass and Bill Hartsell; son-in-law, David Cochran.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Connie Jessee and Jessica Roach (Keith); son, James Kay Jessee (Vanessa); grandson, Nathan Jessee (Jessica); granddaughters, Andrea Jessee, Whitney Worley (Jared), Courtney Qualls (Joe), Natasha Swinney (Adam); great grandchildren, Jackson Worley, Isiah Jessee, Carley Swinney, Noah Jessee, Parker Qualls, Elijah Worley, Kennedy Swinney, Kalynn Worley and Hudson Qualls; a niece that was more like a daughter to him, Phyllis Miller (Clint); brother and sisters-in-law, Elmer Grady and Francis Jessee, Joanne Jessee, Ann Jessee, Helen Jessee, Kathy (Benny) Starnes; brother in law, James (Carol) Shupe; a host of nieces and nephews that he loved dearly, and his furbabies, Chloe and Milo.
The family will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm on Tuesday May 4, 2021 at Thomas Village Baptist Church, 879 Duff-Patt Hwy, Duffield, VA. The family request that you wear a mask for all services.
His life celebration will begin at 7 pm with Pastor Brian Gunter and Pastor Joe Hill officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday May 5, 2021 at the Shepherd-Bowen Cemetery, 1895 Made Stanleytown Rd, Duffield, VA. Pallbearers will be Nathan Jessee, Adam Swinney, Jared Worley, Joe Qualls, Jimmy Jessee, and Richard Jessee. Honorary pallbearers will be C. H. Jessee, Quinton Rogers, Clint Miller, James Shupe, Anthony Miller and Cecil Jessee. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm.
The family would like to send a heartfelt “thank You” to his caregivers, Lisa, Kim, Phyllis, Samantha, and Betty for their love, compassion and excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Thomas Village Baptist Church, P.O. Box 267, Duffield, VA 24244., or Duffield Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 297, Duffield, VA 24244 or a charity of your choice in his memory.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home will be serving the Jessee family.