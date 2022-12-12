CHURCH HILL – Bobby Lee Dixon, 80, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Church Hill Healthcare and Rehab with his family by his side.
Bobby was born in Kingsport, TN to Augustine and Dorine Dixon. He was a lifelong resident of Church Hill and attended Mount Mitchell Primitive Baptist Church. He retired from Eastman Chemical Co. after more than 30 years of service. Bobby was an outgoing person who never met a stranger. He was kind and generous to both people and animals. Bobby loved farming and being outdoors. He loved collecting antique tractors and enjoyed giving his grandson rides, showing them both off. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother and will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Ruby Siniard, and Glen and Leo Dixon.
He is survived by his loving wife, Nita Lloyd Dixon; son, Tim Dixon (Melissa); siblings, Diana Ball, Danny Dixon, and Joe Dixon; grandson, Noah; as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and many special friends.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. Or anytime at the home of his brother Joe at 708 Lloyds Chapel Rd. Church Hill. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Gary Hall officiating. A graveside service with military rites will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Mount Mitchell Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends.