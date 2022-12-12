CHURCH HILL – Bobby Lee Dixon, 80, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Church Hill Healthcare and Rehab with his family by his side.

Bobby was born in Kingsport, TN to Augustine and Dorine Dixon. He was a lifelong resident of Church Hill and attended Mount Mitchell Primitive Baptist Church. He retired from Eastman Chemical Co. after more than 30 years of service. Bobby was an outgoing person who never met a stranger. He was kind and generous to both people and animals. Bobby loved farming and being outdoors. He loved collecting antique tractors and enjoyed giving his grandson rides, showing them both off. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother and will be dearly missed.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video