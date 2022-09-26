KINGSPORT - Bobby L. “Bob” Arnold, 86, of Kingsport, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Saturday, September 24, 2022, at The Blake.
He was born February 24, 1936, in Kingsport, to the late Roy and Elizabeth McIntosh Arnold.
KINGSPORT - Bobby L. “Bob” Arnold, 86, of Kingsport, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Saturday, September 24, 2022, at The Blake.
He was born February 24, 1936, in Kingsport, to the late Roy and Elizabeth McIntosh Arnold.
Bob was a loving and devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother who made family his main priority.
Bob was a committed Christian and member of the Bethel Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder. He had worshipped in his earlier years at Old Kingsport Presbyterian Church.
Bob was also a member of the Kingsport Moose Lodge #972 and Fraternal Order of Eagles.
He was the Terminal Manager at Mason-Dixon Truck Lines for twenty-two years and retired from Superior Carriers.
Bob was an avid UT and Dobyns-Bennett sports fan and enjoyed fishing and playing golf. His greatest passion was spending quality time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette Marcum Arnold; brothers, Tommy and Gary Arnold; sister, Nancy Wolfe.
Those left to cherish Bob’s memory are his sons, David Arnold (Leslee) and Mike Arnold (Oot); grandchildren, Josh Arnold (Casey), Aleiya Arnold and Kati Arnold; special grandkids, Chessie and Cassie Arnold; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Slate, Jaiden Bond, Mason Slate, Reagan Arnold and Claire Arnold; brother, Gene Arnold (Dot); sister, Darlene Taylor (Lloyd); brother-in-law, George Marcum; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 28, 2022, from 1:00-2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Dr. David Merrill officiating.
Burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Presbyterian Church, 1593 Warpath Drive, Kingsport, TN 37664.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staffs of The Villages, The Blake and Amedisys Hospice for their compassionate care of Bob.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Bobby L. “Bob” Arnold and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.