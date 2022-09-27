Bobby L. “Bob” Arnold Sep 27, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Bobby L. “Bob” Arnold, 86, of Kingsport, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Saturday, September 24, 2022, at The Blake.The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 28, 2022, from 1:00-2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Dr. David Merrill officiating.Burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Presbyterian Church, 1593 Warpath Drive, Kingsport, TN 37664.The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staffs of The Villages, The Blake and Amedisys Hospice for their compassionate care of Bob.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of Bobby L. “Bob” Arnold and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Arnold Bob Christianity Worship Kingsport Staff Cremation David Merrill Celebration Recommended for you