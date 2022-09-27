KINGSPORT - Bobby L. “Bob” Arnold, 86, of Kingsport, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Saturday, September 24, 2022, at The Blake.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 28, 2022, from 1:00-2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.

