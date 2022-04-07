CARLISLE, OHIO/ STICKLEYVILLE, VA - Bobby Junior Sage, age 83 of Carlisle, Ohio and formerly of the Stickleyville Community passed away peacefully at his childhood home on April 4, 2022. He was born January 31, 1939 to the late Arthur and Ovie Sage. He was a graduate of Pennington Gap High School and also served in the US Army. He worked for Chrysler Corporation in Dayton, Ohio for 30 years as a Welder.
He enjoyed going to Auctions and Flea Markets, talking with people and making friends. Bob never knew a stranger and was a friend to all. He was a kind and gentle man. He loved sports, especially college basketball, was a good bowler and a great softball and baseball couch.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two sisters, Wilma James and Margaret Sage. He is survived by his wife Dorothy Brookshire Sage, daughter Lisa and husband Terry Snowden of Middleton, Ohio. Son, David Sage and wife Tammy of Miamisburg, Ohio. Grandchildren: Tiffany (Coty) Cleghorn of Germantown, Ohio, Kenny Steele of Carlisle, Ohio. Great grandchildren; Aiden, Keighlynn, Tanner, Asher and Kade Cleghorn. Sister, Ruby Cox of Stickleyville, VA and special nephews Greg, Jerry and Terry Cox along with several other nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 until 1:00 pm on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home in Pennington Gap, VA. Funeral service will follow with Greg Rasnic officiating. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Gardens in Woodway, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
To send online condolences and sign guest book please visit www.sturgillfuneralhome.com. Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap is in charge of the arrangements.