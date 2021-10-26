KINGSPORT - Bobby “Junior” F. Montgomery, 61, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Sunday morning (October 24, 2021) in his home. He was born on February 4th, 1960, son of the late Bob and Lucille Montgomery. He was an amazing and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.
He is survived by his wife, Denise Montgomery; his daughters, Ashley Franklin (husband Joey), Bobbi N. Moree, and Emily Edwards (husband Matt); his son, Bobby “Tre” F. Montgomery III; five grandchildren, Hannah Farmer, Peyton, and Austin Franklin, and L.J. and Audrina Moree; and his uncle, Bill (wife Faye) Montgomery.
His siblings include sisters Shirley Wheeler (husband George) and Susie Montgomery (late husband Mike) and his late brother William “Willie” Montgomery. He enjoyed worshiping the Lord and served the Rock Church of Kingsport as a sound and light tech. He loved walking with his dear friend Dale Simcox, rooting for the Tennessee Volunteers and the Atlanta Braves. His passions were spending time with family, reading his bible, worshiping through music, and scuba diving.
The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, October 29, 2021 at The Rock Church with his lifetime friend, Dr. David Merrill officiating.
