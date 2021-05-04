WISE, VA - Bobby Joe Wheatley, 85, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 3, 2021.
Joe was born at his home in Wise, Virginia to Stewart and Maude Wheatley.
Throughout his life, he placed a very high importance on providing for and raising his family. He worked as an insurance salesman for People’s Life Insurance and retired after 25 years of service. In addition to his career, he enjoyed maintaining the family apple orchard and farm. Traveling was a passion of his and visiting every state in our country was one of his proudest lifetime goals. Joe was very active in the community, knew nearly everyone, and never met a stranger. He was also a longtime member of East Park Avenue Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Gardner Wheatley; his parents, Stewart “SB" and Maude Wheatley; and six siblings, Walter, Rufus, Cecil, and Bill Wheatley, Ethel May Lyons, and Charlotte Barnette.
He is survived by his three children, Teresa (Dennis) McCraw, Russell, and Joseph “Jay" Wheatley; three grandchildren, Samantha (Shane) Ashby, Bobby, and Tamara Wheatley; along with five great-grandchildren, Paxton and Zoey Ashby, Kuade, Kaysen, and Kira Leavitt; and a host of other family members.
A celebration of Joe’s life will be held at 6:00 P.M. Thursday, May 6, 2021 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, Virginia with Rev. Lee Kidd officiating. A graveside committal and burial will follow at the Beverly Cemetery in Wise, VA. Family will receive friends from 4:00 P.M. till the time of service at 6:00 P.M. We will be following state mandated social distancing and occupancy. Masks will be required and will not be supplied by the funeral home or the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to East Park Avenue Baptist Church, 728 Park Ave. NE, Norton, Virginia 24273. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.