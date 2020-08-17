KINGSPORT - Bobby Joe Nutter, (Big Man), 76, of Kingsport, TN, passed away at home after a brief illness on Sunday, August 16, 2020.
Bobby retired from American Water Heater where he worked many years as a welder for 30 plus years of service. Bobby loved trading on items at the flea markets, where he enjoyed spending his weekends. He enjoyed plowing and tending his garden. Helping others was also a great favorite of Bobby's.
Bobby is preceded in death by his parents Jack and Mae Nutter; and several brothers and sisters.
Left to cherish Bobby's memory is his loving wife Mary of 38 years; brother Clifton Nutter; sister Mildred Dice; Step-children; sons Donnie Horne (Ginger), Doug Horne (Lisa); daughter Teresa Cutshall (Tommy); eight grand-children; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews
He was very well known in the community and greatly loved by his family. He will definitely be missed by many.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday August 19, 2020 at 3pm at East Tennessee Cemetery on Highway 75 across from the Tri-city Airport.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.