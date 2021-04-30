Bobby Joe Dotson, 89, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 29, 2021.
Bobby was a member of the First Church of God, Wise, VA where he served on the Board of directors; as an usher and a Bible School worker.
He was a member of the Mountain Empire College Board, and served for ten years on The Virginia State Automobile Board. He worked for the Wise County and Norton City School Systems. Bobby was so proud of his time as a teacher, coach and principal at Coeburn High School.
Bobby was the owner of Dotson Chevrolet in Big Stone Gap, VA for over 42 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Pearl Beverly Dotson; brothers, Otis, Bill, Jeff, Ray, Fred, and Jack; and sister, Juanita.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nancy; daughter, Lisa Coleman and husband Jeff; daughter, Dr. Elizabeth Dotson-Shupe and husband Mack; grandson, Dr. Robert Dingus and wife Sarah; granddaughter, Elizabeth Stephens and husband Charlie; grandson, Mitchell Coleman; great-grandson, Oliver Joe Stephens; brother-in-law, Joe Collins and wife Mary; a host of nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Funeral services for Bobby Joe Dotson will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, May 3, 2021 at the Wise First Church of God - 702 E Main St, Wise, VA 24293 with Chuck Slemp III officiating. Burial will follow in the Wise Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. till time of services at 2:00 P.M. Monday, May 3, 2021 at the church. We will be following state mandated social distancing and occupancy. Masks will be required and will not be supplied by the funeral home, church or the family. In lieu of flowers, family request memorial contributions be made to, Coeburn High School Alumni Scholarship, UVA Wise, 1 College Ave, Wise, VA 24293 and Food Bank of Wise County – P.O. Box 2977, Wise VA. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.