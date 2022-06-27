KINGSPORT - Bobby Carroll, 86, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
Arrangements will be announced later by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
KINGSPORT - Bobby Carroll, 86, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
Arrangements will be announced later by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription