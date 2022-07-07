KINGSPORT - Bobby Carroll, 86, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on July 9, 2022, at Rock Springs United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Elder Scott Tipton officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Rock Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Special thanks to all the wonderful staff and nurses at Life Care Center of Gray for the special care you gave my dad. You were his extended family.
