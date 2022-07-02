KINGSPORT - Bobby Carroll, 86, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
Our Dad - Dad was always a very friendly person, had a hand wave for everyone he passed by and would like to share a story of old. He loved fast cars (Mustangs) and taking a cruise on his Harley. He always had time to help out a friend or family member. Dad attended Rock Springs United Methodist Church and enjoyed helping them with fish fries. He was a Master Carpenter by trade, along with his brother, Howard, and father, Richard. I’m sure when dad goes through the golden gates of Heaven, he will have his stick rule in his back pocket.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Edith; daughter, Linda; brother, Howard; dad, Richard; and mom, Roxie.
Bobby is survived by his sons, Ronnie Carroll (Patsy), Wesley Larkins (Ciara); sister, Wilma Brooks; grandchildren, Brandon Carroll and Kristen Larkins, great-grandchildren, Landon Carroll, Aidan Carroll, Kyle Larkins, Blakley Larkins and Paxton Lawson.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on July 9, 2022, at Rock Springs United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Elder Scott Tipton officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Rock Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Special thanks to all the wonderful staff and nurses at Life Care Center of Gray for the special care you gave my dad. You were his extended family.
