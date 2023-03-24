KINGSPORT - Bobby Jack Hammonds, 86, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-1:45 pm on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.

