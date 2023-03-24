Bobby Jack Hammonds Mar 24, 2023 12 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Bobby Jack Hammonds, 86, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023.The family will receive friends from 1:00-1:45 pm on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 pm with Dale Cunningham officiating. An Entombment Service will be conducted at 3:00 pm in Mausoleum IV at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of Bobby Jack Hammonds and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Religion Ethnology LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you