ROGERSVILLE, TN - Bobby J. Simpson, age 69, of Rogersville passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness.
A graveside service will be conducted 11 AM Wednesday at the Bowser Cemetery (Simpson Family Section) with Rev. Larry Bledsoe officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM Wednesday morning.
The family will be receiving friends anytime at his residence.
To leave an online message for the Simpson family, please contact us @www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Simpson family.