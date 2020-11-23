ROGERSVILLE, TN - Bobby J. Simpson, age 69, of Rogersville passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness. Bobby was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County, and was a retired Maintenance Supervisor for the Kingsport Housing Authority.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Dea I & Kathleen Simpson, Sisters; Delores Stapleton and Joan Easterling, Brothers; Rick Simpson and Randall Simpson.
Survivors include his daughter; Eleta Marshall and husband, Jeff, son; Brad Simpson, grandchildren; Dillon Overbey, Kalyn Overbey and Brandon Simpson. Brothers; David Simpson and Gary Simpson, very special friend, Darlene Sexton and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted 11 AM Wednesday at the Bowser Cemetery (Simpson Family Section) with Rev. Larry Bledsoe officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM Wednesday morning.
The family will be receiving friends anytime at his residence.
To leave an online message for the Simpson family, please contact us @www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Simpson family.