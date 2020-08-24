KINGSPORT - Bobby J. Phillips, 79, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away peacefully Friday, August 21, 2020, at his residence, with his family by his side.
A Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020, from 1:00 pm – 1:45 pm at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel. A Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Jerry Musick officiating. A Graveside Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Section F. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
Due to Covid-19 please wear a facemask and practice social distancing for the safety of the family and those attending.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bobby’s honor to Holy Mountain Baptist Church, 3121 Ashley Street, Kingsport, Tennessee 37664.
