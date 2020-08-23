KINGSPORT - Bobby J. Phillips, 79, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away peacefully Friday, August 21, 2020, at his residence, with his family by his side.
He was born in Clinton, Tennessee to the late James Franklin and Bessie Smith Phillips. He was the youngest of 12 children.
He was a baker by trade, having worked at various bakeries in Detroit, Michigan and Arlington, Texas. Upon his return to Kingsport he worked at English Cabinet Shop until his retirement. He attended Holy Mountain Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents he was proceeded in death by his wife, Irma Faye (Depew) Phillips, and his siblings, Albert, Lucy, Harry, Myrtle, Creola, Leonard, Elmer, Clyde, Hobert, and Ralph.
Surviving are his three daughters, Melissa Tribble (Clarence) of Kingsport, Tennessee, Lisa Jones and Gaylena Phillips of Arlington, Texas; two sons, Mark Phillips (Kim) of West Memphis, Arkansas, and Wesley Phillips (Robin) of Arlington, Texas. His sister, Anna Mae Jones of Mooresburg, Tennessee; grandchildren, Jordan and Matthew Tribble, Dylan Phillips, Katrina Balough (Brian), Samantha Tankersley, Nikki Guzman (Elmer), James Connelly, Amanda Dittmann (Checotah), Dixie Johnson, Justin Jones (Melanie), Joshua Jones, Jeremy Jones, and Jamie Jones, Zachary Phillips and Chanel May, great-grandchildren, Hannah, Tristan, William and Christopher Jones, Lilah Jones Alba, Elijah, Ezra, and Zaven Guzman, Zaiah Bailey, Lyra Coleman, and Ali Carden.
A Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020, from 1:00 pm – 1:45 pm at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel. A Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Jerry Musick officiating. A Graveside Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Section F. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
Due to Covid-19 please wear a facemask and practice social distancing for the safety of the family and those attending.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bobby’s honor to Holy Mountain Baptist Church, 3121 Ashley Street, Kingsport, Tennessee 37664.
The care of Bobby J. Phillips and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.