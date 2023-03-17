Bobby Hensley Mar 17, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHURCH HILL - Bobby Hensley , 83, of Church Hill went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 17, 2023. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Scott County Funeral Home. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Judaism LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you