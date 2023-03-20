CHURCH HILL - Bobby Hensley, age 83, of Church Hill, entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 17, 2023, with his loving daughter by his side. He was born and raised in the Speer’s Ferry community of Scott County, VA. Bobby was a Veteran of the United States Military having proudly served in the US Army. He was a born-again Christian having faithfully served the Lord, singing gospel music with various quartets in many churches in the surrounding communities. Most of all, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to all who love him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Denver and Martha Hensley; and sisters, Julie Tate and Joan Vaughn.

