CHURCH HILL - Bobby Hensley, age 83, of Church Hill, entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 17, 2023, with his loving daughter by his side. He was born and raised in the Speer’s Ferry community of Scott County, VA. Bobby was a Veteran of the United States Military having proudly served in the US Army. He was a born-again Christian having faithfully served the Lord, singing gospel music with various quartets in many churches in the surrounding communities. Most of all, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to all who love him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Denver and Martha Hensley; and sisters, Julie Tate and Joan Vaughn.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Ruth (Bright) Hensley; daughter, Lynn Dorton and husband, Jeremy; granddaughter, Haley Godsey and fiancé, Joe; great-grandson, Branson; special nephew, Clyde Lane; sisters, Judy Lane and Faye Lawson and husband, Cecil; and brothers, RC Hensley and Jeff Hensley.
The family wishes to thank Linda Thomlinson and Avalon Hospice for their love and care for Bobby.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Scott County Funeral Home located in Weber City, VA. A Funeral Service will follow in the chapel with Minister Tyler McMullin officiating and special music provided by Phillips and Banks. A Military Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Rogers Cemetery in Speer’s Ferry with American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 presiding. All those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:00 am and are encouraged to drive a vehicle with 4-wheel drive capabilities.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.