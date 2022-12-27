JONESBOROUGH - Bobby Gene Harrell, 86 of Jonesborough, TN passed away Friday, December 23, 2022 after a lengthy illness at the Johnson City Medical Center Hospital.
He was born in Mitchell County, NC and moved to Johnson City when he was 3 years old. Bobby graduated from Jonesboro High School in 1954. After graduation, he began working with Earnest Clark, who taught him the trade of construction. One winter when work was slow, he and Mr. Clark volunteered their time for some repairs to the building where they attended church at Antioch Baptist Church. After a few years of learning the trade under Mr. Clark, he and his brother, Henry, began Harrell Brothers Construction Company. Harrell Brothers had a much-respected reputation and was a successful business in the area; they continued building houses for 45 years throughout Johnson City. During that time, they also built the parsonage for Antioch Baptist Church, and built an addition onto the Church in the 1970’s.
Bobby was a lifelong member of Antioch Baptist Church, where he was saved at the age of 13 and was baptized in the local creek. He served in numerous positions, including Deacon, Trustee, Sunday School teacher, building and grounds committee, budget committee and others. One of the things he and his wife, Alice did in their later years that brought them a great amount of joy was working with the Senior Adults, affectionately known as the Young at Heart. They planned numerous trips and outings like Nova Scotia, the Amish Country and a trip out west to California and other states.
Bobby was the son of the late Issador Harrell and Frances Street Harrell. He was preceded in death by one brother, Henry and three sisters, Florence Elrod, Ethel Foister and Joan Darden.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Alice Krell Harrell; two children, Dwight Harrell and his wife, Regina and Renee Roach; three grandchildren, Caleb Harrell (Lauren), Bobby Adams and Amanda Roach; three great-grandchildren, Baylor, Berkley and Coleson Harrell; He is also survived by one brother, Bill Harrell (Jackie); two sisters, Mary Lee Smith and Lena Wallace (Romley); Several nephews and nieces, including a special great-niece, Briley Rowe, whom he dearly loved; Bobby is also survived by two special friends, Debbie Bradford and Andrew Nivens, as well as a special brother-in-law, Larry Krell and a special sister-in-law, Mary Brown. A very heart-felt Thank You to the Doctors and staff on the 4300 wing at JCMCH who were so caring and compassionate.
A Celebration of Life Service for Bobby Gene Harrell will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Friday, December 30, 2022 with Visitation to be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM prior to the service at Antioch Baptist Church, 1014 Antioch Road, Johnson City, TN 37604. Reverend Pete Tackett and Reverend Richard Long will officiate the service. Interment will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Monte Vista Burial Park. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery at 9:45 AM. Pallbearers will be Caleb Harrell, Bobby Adams, Jim Harrell, Todd Elrod, Tim Darden and Johnny Brown. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Harrell, Robbie Harrell, Harold Foister, Bill Harrell, Larry Krell and John Brown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Antioch Baptist Church Building Fund, 1014 Antioch Road, Johnson City, TN 37604.
