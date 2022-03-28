KINGSPORT – Bobby Eldridge Brooks, Sr., 76 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness. Born in Mooresburg, TN, lived in Kingsport for most of his life. He graduated from Lynn View High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Bobby was retired from TN Eastman following 31 of service, where he worked as an Information Systems Coordinator. He was a member of VFW Charles DeWitt Post #3382 and Gravely Ruritan. Bobby spent 50 years involved with recreational sports in the Bloomingdale Community including being a Babe Ruth Baseball District Commissioner for East TN for 24 years. Bobby enjoyed playing golf and taking trips with Kathy. He was a member of West View Missionary Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Chloe Hayes Brooks; sister, Maude Elizabeth Brooks.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 33 years, Kathy Austin Brooks; sons, Bobby Brooks, Jr. (Julie) of Kingsport and Donovan Brooks (Eve-Marie) of Yorba Linda, CA; granddaughter, Aria Brooks; sister, Sue Davenport; several nieces and nephews; and mother of his sons, Clara Brooks.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
A funeral service will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Mike Stout officiating.
A committal service will be conducted at 11 am Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Oak Hill Memorial Park (Mausoleum #4). Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 am. Pallbearers will be Eric Clear, Jim Cassell, Stan Ramsey, Larry Walsh, Rob Ferguson and Jake Fry. Honorary pallbearers will be Bob Rouse, Hugh Seaver, Richard Edwards, Mike Edwards, Dustin Cook and Tim Widener.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West View Missionary Baptist Church.
