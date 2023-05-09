Bobby Daugherty McConnell, 91, peacefully passed away at home on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, with his wife of over 65 years, Charlotte, his son Kevin and daughter-in- law Deborah at his side. He was born in a cabin on the family tobacco farm in Alley Valley, Scott County, Virginia on March 19, 1931, to Beechard C. and Esther McConnell, the third of five children to survive to adulthood. He graduated from Lincoln Memorial University, Harrogate, Tennessee with a degree in Chemistry, minoring in Math and Physics. After two years of active-duty service in the U.S. Air Force he continued to work for the Air Force as a civilian in the Materials Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Fairborn, Ohio. He retired in 1990 with 38 total years of Federal service, having received numerous awards for his contributions to the development of satellite and missile systems for the national defense. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Jacksonville, North Carolina.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte, son Kevin, daughter-in-law Deborah, grandchildren Nathan, Grace, Sarah and Sean, sister Doris Pearson, brother Beechard C. McConnell, Jr. and his wife Patty, nephews Beechard C. McConnell, III, Richard Howard McConnell and Robert Gordon Beville, nieces Anita Slaughter, Debra Lane and Cynthia Summey, and many grand-nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters Beryl Beville and June McConnell and his brothers-in-law Gordon Beville and Lester Pearson.
Funeral service will be held at Holston View United Methodist Church, 174 Church St., Weber City, Virginia on May 20, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. with lunch to follow. Following lunch interment will take place at the Nathan McConnell Family Cemetery, Hill Station Alley Rd., Alley Valley, Virginia.