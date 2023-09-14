NORCO, CA – Bobby Daniel Upchurch of Norco, CA, passed away peacefully in his sleep, August 27, 2023.
Born April 8, 1941, in Duffield, VA. Bobby grew up in Duffield, VA and was a proud graduate of Rye Cove High School, class of 1959. After high school, he enlisted in the U. S. Air Force, serving his country with honor and integrity. Following his service, Bobby relocated to Southern California, where he would establish roots and build his life.
In his professional life, Bobby was a respected real estate professional and loan officer for over 42 years. He was the proud owner of two businesses in Norco, CA, Norco Vally Finance, and Duffield Realty.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph D. Upchurch and Frankie E. Upchurch of Duffield, VA.
Bobby was a devoted family man. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Patricia Upchurch. He was a cherished brother to siblings Bill Upchurch, Clinchport, VA; Frances Craft, Big Stone Gap, VA; and Barbara Prichard, Columbia, SC.
He was a loving father to Jessica Kuhn, Colorado; Jason Upchurch, Arizona; and Bobby Lee Upchurch, of the home. A doting grandfather to 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Bobby had an unwavering love for Jesus and was known for his friendly, humorous nature and love of the outdoors. He found peace in fishing and had a passion for collecting rocks. He also found comfort and joy in gardening and landscaping in his property.
Bobby’s life was a testament to the power of positivity, hard work and the importance of family.
He will be laid to rest in Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, CA.
