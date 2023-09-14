NORCO, CA – Bobby Daniel Upchurch of Norco, CA, passed away peacefully in his sleep, August 27, 2023.

Born April 8, 1941, in Duffield, VA. Bobby grew up in Duffield, VA and was a proud graduate of Rye Cove High School, class of 1959. After high school, he enlisted in the U. S. Air Force, serving his country with honor and integrity. Following his service, Bobby relocated to Southern California, where he would establish roots and build his life.


LATEST VIDEOS

Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you