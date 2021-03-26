Bobby C. Mongold, 90, passed into the arms of Jesus, at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, March 25, 2021. He was born December 26, 1930 in Dorcas, WV to the late Charles and Carrie (Ours) Mongold.
He was a simple and humble man who was dedicated to his family and was hard working. Bobby enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing, gardening and reading westerns. He was mostly self-educated and passed that wisdom onto his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bobby served in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean War. After serving, he worked for Mason-Dixon trucking until his retirement. Bobby was also a Mason and Shriner.
Including his parents, Bobby is preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Alice Mongold, four brothers and four sisters.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 51 years, Wilma Mongold; sons, Randy Halterman and Mike Halterman; daughters, Wanda Fry, Linda Carpenter, Lorri Ann Goebel and husband Billy, and Jennifer Shelton and husband David; sixteen grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 28, 2021 from 12:00 to 2:00pm at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2:00pm in the chapel with Harold Royal and Phil Graeber officiating.
Bobby will be laid to rest following the funeral at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Everlasting Life III.
Pallbearers will be Jeremiah Ross, Lucas Carpenter, Tony Halterman, Michael Shelton, Zachary Shelton, Lakota Goebel, and Isaac Shelton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to, Covenant Trinity Brethren, 1543 HWY 75, Blountville, TN 37617.
Online condolences may be made to the Mongold family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Mongold family.