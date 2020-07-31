MOUNT CARMEL - Bobby “Bud” Wines, Jr., 55, went to his Heavenly Home on July 19, 2020.
A celebration of life visitation will be held from 12:00 – 5:00 PM on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. There will not be a service, it will only be a gathering for family and friends. Anyone who attends may dress casually.
