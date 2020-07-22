MOUNT CARMEL - Bobby “Bud” Wines, Jr., 55, went to his Heavenly Home on July 19, 2020.
Bobby was born in Kingsport, TN on September 1, 1964. He attended Church Hill High School and graduated from Volunteer High School. He received a master’s degree at ETSU. Bobby taught in education for 30 years. He was previously the Principal of Surgoinsville Middle School, Mount Carmel Elementary, and Volunteer High School. Bobby loved his students and the staff at each school he served. He was a devoted father and loved his children.
He was preceded in death grandparents, Huble and Mattie Wines, Jessee and Alice Bruner.
Bobby is survived by his daughters, Jersey Wines and Rylee Wines; parents, Sally and Bill Parton; girlfriend, Susan Lacy; four fur babies Boots, Stella, Blaze, and Storm; several nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, and a host of extended family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
To leave an online message for the Wines family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Wines family.