KINGSPORT – Bobby (Bob) Lewis Norris, 83, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday (October 14, 2020) at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was born in Sullivan County, Tennessee on June 3, 1937 and had been a lifelong resident of this area. Bobby was a caring husband, father and grandfather. Most of his career was spent at Appalachian Oil Company where he was an oil salesman. He was full of life and never met a stranger. He enjoyed playing the guitar, singing at church and working on and trading cars. Bob was an avid Sullivan North Football fan and spent many Friday nights cheering on the Raiders. He was extremely funny, enjoyed time with friends and family and making music. Bob loved the Lord above all and will be greatly missed by many.
Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Sandra (Kay) Norris, parents Jess and Dora Norris and two sisters, Anna Mae Fickle and Edith (Bode) Morelock.
Bob will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Teresa Henshaw and husband Jeff, son Robbie Norris and wife Cindy, grandchildren, Jeffrey Henshaw, Hannah Norris, Becca Jordan (husband Jeff) and Will Henshaw (wife Brittany) and great-grandchildren, Lucas Henshaw, Zeke Jordan, Collyn Henshaw and many special nieces, nephews and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, October 19, 2020, at East Tennessee
Funeral Home Cemetery, 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, Tennessee, with Pastor Mike Owens officiating.
Condolences for the family may be offered at https://easttnfuneral.com.
Flowers gratefully declined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
