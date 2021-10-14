ROUND O, SC - Bobby Allen Vaughn, 84, of Round O, SC, husband of Helen Benjamin Vaughn passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 11, 2021.
Family and Friends are invited to attend his visitation on Saturday, October 16, 2021 from Noon to 1:00pm at Parks Funeral Home in Summerville, SC. A funeral service will be held in the chapel immediately after visitation. Burial will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 1100 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude's Children Hospital both of which Bobby supported throughout his life.
Bobby was born on May 14, 1937 in Kingsport, TN. He retired from the US Air Force as a Staff Sergeant E5 after serving 20 years. He received an Associate's degree from the College of Charleston. He also retired from the Anderson Armored Car service. He was a member of Goose Creek United Methodist Church in Goose Creek, SC.
Survivors in addition to his wife, Helen, are stepsons Martin, Tony (Cee), Jon (Carla); stepdaughters Carol (Phil), Nannette, Robin, Judy (Kenny), and Christina along with 14 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins as well as a loving aunt, Evelyn. He was predeceased in death by his first wife (Joyce), brother (Barney), stepsons (Terry and Ted), and grandsons (Parker and Christopher).
