Bobbie Opal Smith Newland, 93, joined her husband, Gordon Clay Newland with the Lord on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. She was born in Rogersville, Tennessee and moved to Kingsport upon her marriage to her devoted husband in 1953. Bobbie taught for 42 years in the Sullivan County School District finishing her career at Gravely Elementary. Many of her students still live in the area and she was always so happy to be fondly remembered by them. She was a highly esteemed and beloved teacher. Even after she retired, she continued to be an inspiration and mentor to her friends and family.
Bobbie and her husband were very active in their church, Northeast Church of Christ, where they were members since their marriage. She taught Sunday school for many years and was always involved in church activities.
She was a beautiful lady always dressed and coiffed at her best. As beautiful as she was on the outside, her true beauty was her love and devotion to her husband, family, friends, and the Lord.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Clay Newland; son, Ricky Stephen Newland; grandson, Sean Newland; her parents, Mary Pearl, and Sam Smith; sisters, Alma Morrison, Frances Luster, Hazel Neese and Thelma Fields; brothers, Delmar Smith, Roy Smith, and Allen Smith.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Kwas, and husband Andrew Kwas; grandson, Bradford Newland, and wife Tisha; sister, Bitsy Thomas; brother, Sam Smith, Jr. and wife Mary Alice; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm – 8:00pm on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place at 1:00pm on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Northeast Church of Christ with Mr. Jay Cline officiating. A graveside service will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Andy Kwas, Leon Newland, Joey Tranbarger, Gary Neese, Brad Hamilton, and Bobby Childress. Randall Fields will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
