Bobbie Opal Smith Newland, 93, joined her husband, Gordon Clay Newland with the Lord on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm – 8:00pm on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place at 1:00pm on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Northeast Church of Christ with Mr. Jay Cline officiating. A graveside service will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Andy Kwas, Leon Newland, Joey Tranbarger, Gary Neese, Brad Hamilton, and Bobby Childress. Randall Fields will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
