FORT BLACKMORE, VA - Bobbie Mae Baldwin Johnson, 86, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at her home in Fort Blackmore, VA surrounded by her family after a period of declining health.
Born May 24, 1936 on Stoney Creek, VA to William Collie Baldwin and Myrtle Begley Baldwin, she was raised by her grandmother, Annis Baker Baldwin, and uncle, Ezra Clay Baldwin, as both Bobbie’s parents preceded her in death along with a twin sister, Barbara Faye, by the time Bobbie was two (2) years of age. She was also proceeded in death by her husband, G.A. Johnson, in 2000; a special sister-in-law, Evelyn Johnson in 2021; special cousins, Shirley Green Pierson and Colin Green, along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins from both the Baldwin and Begley families.
Bobbie was a 1953 graduate of Dungannon High School. Upon graduation, she began a 20-year career at Tennessee Eastman, working in the Yarn Plant and in the office of the Imports and Exports Department, before leaving to become a full-time mother. She was very involved in her daughters’ and granddaughter’s school by serving as a volunteer for many school functions as well as serving as President of the Fort Blackmore Elementary Boosters club.
Bobbie enjoyed pursuing family genealogy with her Uncle Clay and was a large contributor to the Scott County, Virginia Cemetery Record books by visiting and documenting many old cemeteries in rural Scott County. Her ancestry research also led to her joining several organizations including the Daughters of the American Revolution Long Island chapter in Kingsport, TN. In 1986, she became a Charter member in the establishment of Carter’s Fort Daughters of the American Revolution chapter in Scott County where she held many officer positions over the years.
She helped G.A. run the family farm’s operations of beef cattle, goats, sheep, hay, corn, and tobacco during their marriage. Upon her husband’s death, she continued the family farm operations with the cattle, sheep, goats, and hay. Bobbie faithfully attended the Fort Blackmore United Methodist Church for over 40 years and helped support its various community missions.
Bobbie is survived by her daughters, Lou Ann Johnson, and Nancy Jane Johnson; a granddaughter, Hattie Johnson Robinson; special friends, Bea Cox and Anita Winegarner, who showed true friendship during one of Bobbie’s cancer battles, along with her church family and a host of cousins.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 6 from 5-7 PM at the Fort Blackmore Methodist Church, 14380 Clinch River Highway, Fort Blackmore, VA and funeral services will be conducted at 7 PM at the church chapel with the Reverend Jackie Strickler McGowan officiating. Music will be provided by The Slant Church Singers.
The graveside service will be conducted at 3 PM on Sunday, May 7 at the Johnson Family Cemetery located on the family farm in Fort Blackmore. Those that wish to attend the gravesite service are asked to meet at the cemetery. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ken Winegarner, Ray Adams, John Brickey, Jr, Mack Pierson, David Mann, and Lester “Foot” Begley. Pallbearers will be Jacob Beavers, Reggie Green, Kevin Green, Jon Pierson, Jacob Maness, and Phillip Lane.
The family would like to thank Betty Ramey, Brenda Salling, Amanda Lyons, and Amanda Cress for their loving care that allowed Bobbie to stay in her home for as long as possible and to Preston Place Suites for their compassionate care that tried to make it feel like a home away from home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dungannon High School Alumni Scholarship Association Scholarship Fund, c/o Francis Davidson, 8974 River Bluff Road, Dungannon, VA 24245; Fort Blackmore Methodist Church, c/o Shirley Brickey, 11419 Veteran’s Memorial Highway, Fort Blackmore, VA 24250 or to Camp Fort Blackmore, c/o Phillip Lane; 114 Crawford Drive, Fort Blackmore, VA 24250.