FORT BLACKMORE, VA - Bobbie Mae Baldwin Johnson, 86, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at her home in Fort Blackmore, VA surrounded by her family after a period of declining health.

Born May 24, 1936 on Stoney Creek, VA to William Collie Baldwin and Myrtle Begley Baldwin, she was raised by her grandmother, Annis Baker Baldwin, and uncle, Ezra Clay Baldwin, as both Bobbie’s parents preceded her in death along with a twin sister, Barbara Faye, by the time Bobbie was two (2) years of age. She was also proceeded in death by her husband, G.A. Johnson, in 2000; a special sister-in-law, Evelyn Johnson in 2021; special cousins, Shirley Green Pierson and Colin Green, along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins from both the Baldwin and Begley families.

