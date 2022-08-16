KINGSPORT - Bobbie Jo Sizemore Sharp, 83, of Kingsport, went to be with her Lord on Friday, August 12, 2022.
She was born November 11, 1938, in Wise County, Virginia.
Bobbie graduate from Appalachia High School in 1957. She received a Certified Degree in Hospital Administration from the University of Alabama in 1971 and was a licensed Virginia Nursing Home Administrator.
She served as President of the Southwest Virginia Managers Association and President of the Appalachia Chapter of the Ladies Auxiliary. Bobbie was instrumental in the building of Lonesome Pine Hospital with recognition for her efforts.
She retired from Sears as the Manager of Loss Prevention in Charlotte, NC and Kingsport.
Bobbie and her family participated in the outdoor drama, “Trail of the Lonesome Pine” for 19 years.
She was baptized at the age of 12 and a member of Pactolus United Methodist Church.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Hobart and Genie Sizemore, Appalachia, Virginia, first husband and father of her two sons, Buddy Moore, daughter, Lou Anne Sharp and many close friends.
Ms. Sharp is survived by her sons, Eddie (Vickie) Moore, Marshville, N.C., Steve (Kim) Moore, Fall Branch, TN, daughter, Lisa (Brian) Burger, Orlando, FL; grandchildren, Josh, Tara, and Tabitha Moore, Jonathan (Nick) Robbins Leon, Beth Horner, Whitney ( Dustin) Breedlove; great-grandchildren, Liam Horner, Jaxon, Maggie and Parker Breedlove and Henry Robbins Leon; sisters-in-law, Jackalo Garrison, Betty Casteel, Yvonne Moore and Anita Moore; and many wonderful friends.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 3:00 pm, Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Bobbie’s Life will begin at 3:00 pm in the chapel with Rev. Jim Mullins officiating. Denise Lady will provide the music.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Bobbie Jo Sizemore Sharp and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
