KINGSPORT - Bobbie Jean Dickenson, 75, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
Bobbie loved her children and grandchildren. She was a huge TN football fan. She kept herself surrounded by angels with her collection.
She is preceded in death by her husband of many years Stuart Dickenson; parents, James and Blake Sage; brothers, Frank, Billy, and Garland Sage; sister, Juanita Whitson and a special niece Kathy Whitson; grand-daughter, Dylan Dickenson.
Left to cherish her memory is her children, Doug Dickenson wife Kelly, Chad Dickenson wife Jen; sisters, Helen Thornburg, and Louise Jones; seven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
Celebration of Life will be held at Trinity Memorial Centers on Monday 14th from 6 - 8. The burial will be at Mountain Home National Cemetery Tuesday 15th at 2:00.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family