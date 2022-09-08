MOORESBURG - Bobbie Howard Webster, 89, of Mooresburg, passed away Thursday morning, September 8, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness. Bobbie was born and raised in Surgoinsville, TN, where he spent countless hours as a boy playing near the Holston River and watching the trains go by on the Southern RR. Bobbie proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean war. He worked as a television transmitter engineer for WSJK- TV Channel 2 for 38 years. Bobbie truly lived life to its fullest enjoying many hobbies not the least of which were countless hours of fishing on Cherokee Lake, camping in the Smokies, playing bluegrass music on his guitar, fixing anything and everything for his neighbors and friends (a true handy-man), watching major league baseball, especially the Atlanta Braves, and talking to everyone he encountered as he never ever met a stranger. He shared his fascination with the stars and love of the outdoors with his daughter and his love of fishing and his witty sense of humor with his son. Bobbie loved his grandchildren beyond comprehension getting lots of laughs from the antics of his grandson and always saying that his granddaughters were so beautiful they didn't look real. He always said he was so thankful and blessed to have such special relationships with his son-in-law Don who he loved to constantly aggravate and joke with and his daughter-in-law Lori who never got a break from his constant kidding around and making her help him with chores and projects. Bobbie was a member of Surgoinsville Freewill Baptist Church where he played guitar and sang with the choir as long as he was able to do so. Bobbie always said that the Christian way of life was the right way to live and treat others whether you were a believer or not. He lived his faith every day showing others his faith by example.
He was preceded in death by his best friend and wife of 57 years, Geneva (Marcum) Webster; his parents, Jake and Birdie (Bass) Webster; his brother, Ralph Greer; his sister, Irene Rath; and extra special nephew, Donnie Harrell.
Bobbie is survived by his daughter, Kathy and son-in-law, Donald Coleman of Kingsport; his son, Eric and daughter-in-law Lori; three precious grandchildren, Kaleb Aaron, Arabella Ruth, and Kyra Grace all of Cartersville, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews who all loved and adored their Uncle Bobbie.
The family will hold a graveside service at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens in Rogersville with Pastor Kevin Rose officiating accompanied by Dr. Eric Webster for additional words of remembrance.
The family finds unsurpassed peace in knowing that they will see Bobbie again in Heaven and are so thankful for the years God blessed them with him! Dr. Marta Wayt went above and beyond in her care for Bobbie and support of his family.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Bobbie to Providence Medical Clinic of Kingsport, P.O. Box 1323, Kingsport, TN 37662, or by visiting providenceclinic.org.
The family would like to express immense thanks to Dr. Marta Wayt, Brookdale Assisted Living, NHC of Kingsport and the staff in the ER, ICU and Wilcox Hall for the extra special care they provided to Bobbie in these last days.