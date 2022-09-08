MOORESBURG - Bobbie Howard Webster, 89, of Mooresburg, passed away Thursday morning, September 8, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness. Bobbie was born and raised in Surgoinsville, TN, where he spent countless hours as a boy playing near the Holston River and watching the trains go by on the Southern RR. Bobbie proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean war. He worked as a television transmitter engineer for WSJK- TV Channel 2 for 38 years. Bobbie truly lived life to its fullest enjoying many hobbies not the least of which were countless hours of fishing on Cherokee Lake, camping in the Smokies, playing bluegrass music on his guitar, fixing anything and everything for his neighbors and friends (a true handy-man), watching major league baseball, especially the Atlanta Braves, and talking to everyone he encountered as he never ever met a stranger. He shared his fascination with the stars and love of the outdoors with his daughter and his love of fishing and his witty sense of humor with his son. Bobbie loved his grandchildren beyond comprehension getting lots of laughs from the antics of his grandson and always saying that his granddaughters were so beautiful they didn't look real. He always said he was so thankful and blessed to have such special relationships with his son-in-law Don who he loved to constantly aggravate and joke with and his daughter-in-law Lori who never got a break from his constant kidding around and making her help him with chores and projects. Bobbie was a member of Surgoinsville Freewill Baptist Church where he played guitar and sang with the choir as long as he was able to do so. Bobbie always said that the Christian way of life was the right way to live and treat others whether you were a believer or not. He lived his faith every day showing others his faith by example.

He was preceded in death by his best friend and wife of 57 years, Geneva (Marcum) Webster; his parents, Jake and Birdie (Bass) Webster; his brother, Ralph Greer; his sister, Irene Rath; and extra special nephew, Donnie Harrell.

