CHURCH HILL - Bobbie Gooch, 88, Church Hill, formerly of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at her home. Bobbie was a graduate of Sullivan High School and Bristol College. She was a member of Mount Carmel Freewill Baptist Church. Bobbie was an avid reader and loved to sew.
She was preceded in death by two daughters, Terri Gooch Compton and Debbie Gooch Barnette; granddaughter, Tiffany Compton; parents, Ace and Mabel Crawford; and brother, Jim Crawford.
Bobbie is survived by three daughters, Cathy Scruggs and husband, David, Jody Compton and husband, Randell, and Diana Gooch; son, Michael Gooch; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Shaffer and husband, Bill; brothers, Ace Crawford Jr., and Tom Crawford and wife, Veronica; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 pm on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 pm with Rev. Wendell Sydebothom officiating.
The graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Sunday at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Michael Gooch, Nathaniel Gooch, Randell Compton, Kermit Calhoun, Justin Gooch and Steven Allen Gooch. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
