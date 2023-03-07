KINGSPORT - Bobbie Evelyn Holt, 94, of Kingsport, went to the Lord on Tuesday March 7, 2023 at her home. She was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky to the late Edward and Lula Yeary. She resided most of her life in Colonial Heights and was a member of Colonial Heights United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: her husband, Lester Holt; sister, Juanita Goin; brothers, Carl Yeary and Morris Yeary.
Survivors include: daughter, Karen (Alan) Patterson; son, Russell Holt; granddaughter, Erin (Michael) Lucas; grandson, Jared Glover; great-granddaughters, MeKenzie Glover and Britton Glover; nephews, John Edward Goin, Wesley Yeary, and Butch Yeary.
The Holt family will honor Bobbie with a Graveside Service on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 1 pm in the Garden of Love at East Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Chris Brown officiating.
The family would like to thank ICU staff at Holston Valley Hospital for her care and Amedisys Health for her hospice care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Colonial Heights United Methodist Church, Kingsport TN.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Holt family by visiting: www.eastlawnkingsport.com.