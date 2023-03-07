KINGSPORT - Bobbie Evelyn Holt, 94, of Kingsport, went to the Lord on Tuesday March 7, 2023 at her home. She was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky to the late Edward and Lula Yeary. She resided most of her life in Colonial Heights and was a member of Colonial Heights United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: her husband, Lester Holt; sister, Juanita Goin; brothers, Carl Yeary and Morris Yeary.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you