KINGSPORT - Bobbie D. Lane, 76 of Kingsport, departed this life and entered into her heavenly home on Friday, September 24, 2021, with the family by her side.
Bobbie was born on November 16, 1944, in Kingsport, to the late Worley and Lillian Walker Duncan. She was an extremely devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to all. Bobbie worked at Eastman and Massey’s Cleaners for several years.
In addition to her parents, Bobbie was preceded in death by three brothers, Carl, Irvin, and Leon Duncan.
Left to cherish Bobbie’s memory are her loving husband of 51 years, Bill Lane; son, Bill Lane, II (Andrea); grandchildren, Darla Reedy (Andy), Billy Lane, III, Michelle Lane and Tucker Lane (Lori); great-grandchildren, Andrew, Nate, Zach and Mikaela; sisters-in-law, Alice Duncan, Barbara Duncan and Faye Duncan; brother-in-law, Gary Bishop (Louisa); and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Graveside Services will be conducted at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, September 29, 2021 in the Garden of Devotion at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Johnny Gibson officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bobbie’s honor to the Kidney Foundation by visiting kidney.org
