FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Bobbie Cruby, age 91, of Ft. Blackmore, VA, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 12, 2021 from 5-7 pm at Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Dr Todd Cassell and Pastor Pat McArthur officiating. Music will be provided by Mickey and Nikki Summey and Matthew Cruby. Graveside service will be held Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 3 pm in the Cruby Family Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are to meet at the funeral home at 2:15 pm to go in procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Condolences may be made online to the family of Bobbie Cruby by visiting our website at www.colonialfuneralhome.com
COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Bobbie Cruby.