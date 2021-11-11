FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Bobbie Cruby, age 91, of Ft. Blackmore, VA, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born November 28, 1929 to the late Clyde Salling and Mary Belle Elliott Salling. She was a lifelong member of Wood Riverview Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Bobbie is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Cruby; sisters, Beatrice Lane, Beverly Barnette, Bethel Brock, Blanche Wolf, Barbara Summey and Betty Bledsoe.
She is survived by her sons, Sam Lee Cruby (Loretta) and Larry Vernon Cruby (Peggy); grandchildren, Stefanie Ann Cruby and fiancé Gabriel Addington, Leanne Elam, Matthew John Paul Cruby (Melinda), Amy Page (Michael), Doug Culbertson (Erin); great-grandchildren, Lauren Elam, Matalie Cruby, Maddux Cruby, Taylor Cumbow, Samual Page and Ella Culbertson; sisters, Bernice Arrington, Brenda Mann and Carol Hill; brothers, Bill Salling and Buford Salling; special niece, D’Lynn Lawson; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Opal Grizzle and Donna Sparks.
The family would like to extend special thanks to First Baptist Church of Dunngannon and to Dr Todd Cassell.
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 12, 2021 from 5-7 pm at Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Dr Todd Cassell and Pastor Pat McArthur officiating. Music will be provided by Mickey and Nikki Summey and Matthew Cruby. Graveside service will be held Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 3 pm in the Cruby Family Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are to meet at the funeral home at 2:15 pm to go in procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Condolences may be made online to the family of Bobbie Cruby by visiting our website at www.colonialfuneralhome.com
COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Bobbie Cruby.