NICKELSVILLE, VA – Bobbie Carroll Raymer, 82, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Bobbie was born on May 22, 1939, in Roda, VA, a son of the late Eugene and Thelma (Brewer) Raymer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Raymer and an infant brother, Paul Franklin Raymer.
Surviving are his daughter, Kimberly Raymer Steinfeldt and husband Eric; granddaughter, Raymer Marie; grandsons, Cole Eric and John Robert; special companion, Rose Queen; brother, Delmer Raymer; sister, Patricia Kilgore and husband Teddy; former spouse, Janice Kilgore Raymer; former brother-in-law, Mack Kilgore; former sister-in-law, Eva Kilgore McDaniel; nieces, Patalyn Raymer Leonard, Tina Raymer Smith and Pamela Sluss Castle; several aunts, nephews and cousins.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Monday, June 7, 2021 at Nickelsville Cemetery, Nickelsville, VA with Pastor Rance Clinton Edwards, Sr. officiating.
Family and friends are asked to assemble at 10:50 AM Monday at the cemetery for the graveside service.
Pallbearers will be Grandsons and Family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Nickelsville Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 237, Nickelsville, VA 24271. in memory of Bobbie Raymer.
To express condolences to the Raymer family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com.
