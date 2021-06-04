Bobbie Carroll Raymer Jun 4, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NICKELSVILLE, VA -- Bobbie Carroll Raymer, 82, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced later by Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Va. Bobbie Carroll Raymer Scott County Funeral Home Weber City Arrangement Pass Away Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.