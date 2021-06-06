NICKELSVILLE, VA - Bobbie Carroll Raymer, 82, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Monday, June 7, 2021 at Nickelsville Cemetery, Nickelsville, VA with Pastor Rance Clinton Edwards, Sr. officiating.
Family and friends are asked to assemble at 10:50 AM Monday at the cemetery for the graveside service.
Pallbearers will be Grandsons and Family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Nickelsville Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 237, Nickelsville, VA 24271. in memory of Bobbie Raymer.
To express condolences to the Raymer family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Raymer family.