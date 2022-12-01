Bobbie B. Manning, III Dec 1, 2022 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BLOUNTVILLE - Bobbie B. Manning, III, 61, of Blountville area of Sullivan County, passed away, Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Bristol Regional Medical Center, following an extended illness.Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch is in charge of the arrangements.Visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave online condolences.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bobbie B. Manning Iii Fall Branch Condolence Pass Away Blountville Funeral Home Arrangement Recommended for you